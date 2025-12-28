Nine bandits, vigilante die during Army, gunmen clashes in Kano

No fewer than nine bandits were reportedly killed during a heavy exchange of gunfire between the Nigerian military and criminals at Bakaji and Unguwar Garma in the Goron Dutse area of Shanono Local Government Area, Kano State.

One vigilante member was also killed, while another sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter that lasted for several minutes in the community.

The bandits, who stormed the area late on Saturday, engaged the troops in a gun duel that lasted several hours.

Chairman of the Shanono/Bagwai Community Security Forum, Yahya Bagobiri, narrated that the bandits fled after heavy fire from the military, taking with them about 40 cows and six abducted persons.

“The military killed the bandits and recovered motorcycles, but the criminals sneaked back around 5 a.m.–6 a.m., opening heavy fire on the military, though they could not penetrate the area.

“Because they came in hundreds, they still abducted six persons and rustled 40 cows. But thanks to the military, who returned heavy fire, killing nine of them, the bandits abandoned many motorcycles,” Bagobiri said.

The chairman, on Sunday, added that the bandits later returned in the morning hours to collect the nine corpses.

“Let me honestly commend the military, who safeguarded the area and ensured that the bandits were stopped from causing serious havoc. They deserved to be appreciated because at that time, nobody could even come out of their home,” he said.

When contacted, the Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu confirmed the report.

According to him, the troops recovered three motorcycles and two mobile phones with bloodstains.

“Yes, I cannot confirm the exact number of bandits killed, but one vigilante was injured. We recovered three motorcycles and two mobile phones with bloodstains,” he said.

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation MESA, led by 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, had in October neutralised no fewer than 19 bandits in Shanono Local Government Area.