Nine abducted policemen regain freedom

At least, nine personnel of the Nigerian Police Force said to have been kidnapped by gunmen in Gusau, Zamfara State, have regained freedom from their abductors suspected to be bandits two weeks after their abduction.

This is coming as the nation’s security outfit also said plans had been concluded to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the yuletide across the country, adding that its personnel had been deployed to necessary hotspot in mitigating breach of security in all nooks and crannies.

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, said that the nine officers that were abducted on November 8th along Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State had been rescued and that they are in perfect shape healthwise.

Through a statement by the force’s spokesperson, Frank Mba, the police boss said that two among the nine officers who were all Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital, while the remaining seven are being debriefed.

According to him, covert operation to locate and rescue the officers commenced immediately they were discovered missing en-route to their destination.

“Thus, the apparent delay in commenting on the unfortunate incident was a deliberate decision aimed at protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue operation and the concomitant safety of the officers.

“It is also important to state that preliminary investigation has shown that the attack on the vehicle was an opportunistic crime as the officers were all traveling in mufti, unarmed and alongside other private citizens in the commercial vehicle. The total number of officers involved in the incident is nine (9) and not twelve (12) as previously, wrongly reported in some sections of the media.

“Follow-up investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni reassures Nigerians that the Force is working assiduously to ensure an improved safety and tactical presence of police personnel on our highways as the yuletide approaches,” the statement said.