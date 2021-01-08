Report on Interest
NIMC workers suspend strike, resume NIN registration

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

Barely 24-hours after commencing industrial action over poor allowances, the staff of the National Identity Management Commission has suspended their strike to resume National Identity Numbers (NIN) registration nationwide.

Suspension of the industrial action, it was gathered, followed a meeting held with Federal Government by the commission’s workers.

As stated, the workers agree to resume back to their duty posts after assurance by the apex government that their demands would be looked into and addressed appropriately.

The Guild learnt that the workers would resume registration aimed at enrolling Nigerians on NIN in their offices nationwide on Monday.

The NIMC staff had embarked on the industrial action on Thursday citing poor remuneration and fears of contracting coronavirus with crowds tripping to their offices for registration.

