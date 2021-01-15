NIMC sets up 50 additional centers ahead NIN registration deadline

The National Identify Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that it has set up 50 National Identification Number enrolment centres in Lagos State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for Nigerians to get registered before the deadline.

It explained that the new centres set up had become imperative to mitigate coronavirus spread following thousand of Nigerians storming its offices in both Lagos and Abuja to get captured before the deadline.

The agency, through the list released yesterday, maintained that the NIMC had approved additional centers as part of measures aimed at ensuring every Niferians do not miss out ahead of the deadline for the linking of NIN with SIM cards.

The commission listed the newly set up centers in Lagos, to include Orile Agege LCDA Office, Ayobo Ipaja LCDA Office, Synagogue Church, Ikotun; Agbado/Oke Odo LCDA Office, Amuwo Odofin LGA Office, Oriade LCDA Office, Badagry LGA Office, Olorunda LCDA Office, Ijaiye Ojokoro LCDA Office, Onigbongbo LCDA Office, Ojodu LCDA Office, Kosofe LGA Office, Agboyi Ketu LCDA Office, Mushin LGA Office, Ejigbo LCDA Office, Isolo LCDA, and Oshodi/Isolo LGA.

Others are LASU Office, Oto-Awori LCDA Office, Ojo LGA Office, Epe LGA Office, Ibeju Lekki LGA Office, Eti Osa LGA Office, Sangotedo LCDA Office, Shomolu LGA Office, Bariga LCDA Office, LASPOTECH Office, Surulere LGA Office, Yaba Mainland LGA Office, UNILAG Special Centre and Yabatech.

However, the NIMC listed State Office, Abaji, Amac, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje, Federal Secretariat, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Commission Zone 7, Ministry of Agric, Mogadishu Cantonment, National Assembly as centers for Abuja.

Others are Department of State Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Independent National Electoral Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dei Dei, Psin Kubwa, NIPOST Kubwa, National Orientation Agency, Nigerian Customs office, Gwarinpa FHA, Karshi, Jiwa, Dutse, Ministry of Justice, National Open University of Nigeria, Kenuj School Jikwoyi, High Court Lugbe, Kurudu, Nat Mosque, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.