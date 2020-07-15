NIMASA ex-director bags 7yrs jail term over N1.5bn fraud

Report on Interest
By News Desk

By The Guild

After five years of legal proceedings, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has sentenced a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Capt. Ezekiel Agaba, to seven years imprisonment for laundering the sum of N1.5 billion.

Before the judgment on Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had said that Agaba conspired with former Director-General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, and obtained a huge sum under false pretense from the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that Agaba was arraigned in December 2015 alongside a former Director-General of NIMASA, Patrick Akpolobokemi, and two others for using two firms to siphon about N2.6bn meant for the implementation of International Ship and Port Security code at NIMASA

DETAILS LATER

 

