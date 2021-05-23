Nigerien President commiserates with Buhari, Nigerians over military personnel’s death

Niger Republic’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians following the plane crash on Friday that killed Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, along with ten other military officers.

Bazoum, who called Buhari yesterday to console him as well as the government and people of Nigeria, expressed the condolences of the government and people of his country.

A statement on Sunday by Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, quoted the Niger leader to have described the deaths as tragic and unfortunate.

“He prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses,” the statement said.

In his response, Buhari commended Bazoum for sharing the moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation would not let their families down.

