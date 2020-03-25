Nigeria’s Vice president test negative for coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, embarked on self-isolation to determine his coronavirus status and prevent it spread, results of test conducted on him has proven negative.

Announcing result of the test, Special Adviser to the president on Political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, on his official social media handle, said that the result conducted by health experts showed he has not contact the virus.

On Wednesday, he said: “CORONAVIRUS WATCH 580; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo test negative”.

Earlier, Osinbajo’s Special Adviser on Media, Laolu Akande, had disclosed that the vice president decision to subject himself to Self-isolation was recommended by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said: “VP Osinbajo yesterday at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing.

“Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols”.