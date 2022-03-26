Nigeria’s U-20 female team qualifies for 2022 FIFA world cup

The Nigerian female U-20 female team, Falconets, has secured a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup after defeating Senegal 4-1 to end the last qualification stage with a 7-2 aggregate victory.

During the game, the Nigerian girls ensured that their opponent did not have any opportunity to come back into the tie after scoring at about eight minutes into the encounter.

After the early goal on Saturday, the Falconets increased tempo of the game and 11 minutes later, their strategy worked, increasing the tally to two at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State capital.

Both goals were scored by Flourish Sebastine, who increased her tally at the stage to five and displayed skills that made it impossible for the Senegalese to prevent Falconets from scoring.

At the first leg of the encounter in Senegal, Sebastine cruised to a hat-trick at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies two weeks ago and was not to be stopped in the Edo State capital, whipping the ball into the net after only eight minutes to compound the opponents’ woes.

Nigeria’s midfielder Esther Onyenezide made it three on 25 minutes after converting from the penalty spot. However, just as they did at home in Senegal, the Young Lionesses of Teranga scored from the spot as well, putting away from six yards after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian box.

In the second half, the Falconets sat comfortably on the game and allowed it to run their way, taking things easy and cutting off the few onslaughts of the visitors.

Just before the final whistle of Eswatini referee Letticia Antonella Viana, another falconet player, Joy Jerry, made it four for the Nigerian team.

The result sends the Falconets straight to the World Cup holding 10th – 28th August in Costa Rica, and is a positive development just 72 hours before the Super Eagles go big for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket against the Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja.

