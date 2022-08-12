Nigeria’s U-20 female team defeats France 1-0 during 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Nigerian women U-20 team popularly called Falconets, has kicked start their 2022 world cup tournament in Costa Rica with a win over France after scoring a late goal during their encounter.

Falconets’ goal in the 85th minute turned out to be the match-winner after both teams had goals canceled over infringements during the process that led to the scoring.

The Nigerian forward, Flourish Sabastine, scored the decider on Friday morning during the opening game of the U-20 Women’s World Cup, ensuring that the West African nation’s team start the tournament on a winning note.

The game was initially suspended in the 20th minute due to a heavy downpour but that didn’t dampen the spirit of Christopher Danjuma Musa and his ladies as they picked up from where they stopped at the resumption of proceedings.

France had a goal resulting from a corner-kick ruled out for fouling Nigeria’s goalkeeper Omini Oyono in the process of trying to score after VAR consultation by Mexican referee Francia Gonzalez.

Two-time finalists, Nigeria will head into their next game against South Korea on Sunday in high spirits bolstered by the three points taken from the Europeans.

