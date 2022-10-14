Nigeria’s U-17 female team thrashes New Zealand 4-0 during world cup

The Nigerian U-17 female football team, Flamingos, has thrashed New Zealand 4-0 at the ongoing Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 women’s world cup.

At the game played before a less crowd, the Nigerian team begins the onslaught against their opponent when Amina Bello opened the floodgate of goals, putting the African team ahead.

Before the New Zealand girls could respond to the Flamingos’ tactics, Miracle Usani, Taiwo Afolabi, and Etim Edidiong increased the tally to 4-0.

The team bounced back from their opening game defeat against Germany, grabbing all three points on the plate in the Indian city of Goa.

Hungry to make amends for the disappointment against Germany, the Nigerian girls went all out for an attack against New Zealand.

The first goal came as early as the 16th minute while other goals followed in 34th, 75th, and 90th minutes to complete the rout against the New Zealand team.

The win keeps the Flamingos’ hopes of qualifying for the quarter-final of the tournament alive. They will face Chile in their last group match with a win enough to take them to the quarter-final of the competition.

Earlier, Chile defeated New Zealand 3-1 in their opening group game. The South Americans will now play against Germany in their second game later today.

