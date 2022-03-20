Nigeria’s U-17 female team thrashes DR Congo 5-0 during world cup qualifiers

The U-17 national female football team, the Flamingos, has moved into the next round of the 2022 Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) women’s world cup qualifiers for Africa after thrashing their DR Congo counterparts 5-0.

Flamingos qualified for the next stage and would face Egypt after winning both legs in the round with 8-0 on aggregate, to send warning ahead of their next match.

During the second leg in Benin, Edo State capital, yesterday, the Flamingos look set to qualify for the World Cup in India scheduled to hold in October.

After winning the first leg in Kinshasha 3-0, the Flamingos did not relax in Benin-City as they dominated their opponents from start to finish at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

Speaking after the match, Flamingos coach, Bankole Olowookere, commended his girls for their fine display, noting that the team is still a work in progress.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu also lauded the Flamingos’ performance and emphasised that Nigeria should be looking beyond the continent to dominate the sport on the global stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

