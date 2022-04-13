Nigeria’s Statistician-General dies after brief illness

The Statistician-General for the National Bureau of Statistics, Simon Harry, has been confirmed to have died after a brief illness in the country.

Harry, it was learnt, died barely eight months after he was sworn in following his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari after the former Statistician-General, Yemi Kale, retired.

The Statistician death was confirmed by the agency barely 48 hours after it had debunked reports on Harry’s demise, describing stories on his death as fake.

The Director, Communication and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Joel, disclosed that the death of Harry was no longer false and that he had been battling an undisclosed sickness in the hospital before he passed away.

Confirming Harry’s death to newsmen on Wednesday, in Abuja, Joel said that the National Bureau of Statistics boss fell ill on Saturday and was immediately given medical attention which he responded to before giving up the ghost.

“It is not a rumor anymore, the SG is dead, he died from an illness.” he said.

As gathered, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Harry as the Statistician-General of the Federation in August last year. He joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

Also, in the course of his civil service career, he had contributed to several reform initiatives including the reform of the then Federal Office of Statistics which was transform into the current National Bureau of Statistics.

