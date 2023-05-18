Nigeria’s major problem is lack of integrity- Jonathan,

The former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has stated that Nigeria needs people of integrity to be at the helm of affairs to help address the challenge of trust existing between those in positions of leadership and the citizens.

According to the former President, “a culture of integrity is what is needed to address many of the challenges confronting governance in our country. When integrity is entrenched as a culture and a corporate lifestyle in many organizations, the problems associated with corruption, dishonesty, poor governance, and even election irregularities will be significantly addressed”.

Jonathan made this remark yesterday at the 40th Anniversary Gala Night of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Speaking on Africa, he stated the need to also develop a sustainable political culture that treats elections as a contestation of ideas, where whoever wins will be disposed to run the country with other broadminded patriots for the benefit of the citizens.

Jonathan commended the Institute for its achievement over the years, that “it has transformed into an independent, strong, and reliable institution providing innovative solutions to different professionals in Nigeria”.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu affirmed that his administration will continue to sustain a friendly and collaborative relationship between the public and private sectors in the State. This is to deepen the application of the principles of corporate governance in the system for effective and efficient service delivery to the people.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, said that “effective application of the principles of corporate governance in the public sector has also played a major role in our ability to connect effectively with the private sector and to firmly commit to implementing policies and strategies designed to promote ease of doing business and support the growth of private enterprises in different sectors of the economy”.

Adding that his administration since inception, has been promoting the principles of corporate governance in all aspects of government covering. These include project management, financial management, human resource management amongst others.

The Governor added that corporate governance is a major factor in the continued improvement in the growth trajectory of the economy and the capacity to meet the expectations and aspirations of citizens–individuals and corporate, as well as managing the challenges of a mega city and the demands of the 21stcentury.

Earlier in her welcome Address, the President and Chairmen Governing Council, IoDs Nigeria, Mrs. Ije Jidenma stated that Institute has achieved its profound impact through its commitment to continued professional education and sharpening of skills of Directors, promoting the entrenchment of good corporate governance in workplace and the application of best practices in the Management of resources in both the public and private sector of the country’s economy.

While highlighting the achievements of the institute, the Chairman said that the IoD had partnered with the Federal Civil Service and State Governments in building the capacity of the high echelon of decision makers on sound corporate governance practice that promotes the nation’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

