Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process is fatally flawed – Obi

Following the Edo state election fallout, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has faulted the voting strategy adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as a failure to the democratic process.



Obi, who condemned the INEC process of conducting elections after his party candidate and former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, Olumide Apkata, came distanced third during the gubernatorial poll, added that the election was a clear example of ‘state capture.



The Anambra State former Governor, who made the allegations barely 24 hours after the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, was declared winner by the INEC, alleged that the act perpetrated in Edo has further undermined the nations democratic process and values.



In a statement through his official social media handle on Monday, Obi further urged the current authority to make use of the provided IREV and BVAS, since they have significantly invested on them in conducting electoral processes to avoid massive falsification.



According to the statement: “What happened over the weekend in the name of election in Edo State does not in any way represent the democratic process we chose as a method of electing our political leadership”



“Instead, it was a blatant example of ‘state capture’ and continued gross undermining of our democratic process and values. Any nation whose leadership recruitment process is so fatally flawed is doomed, and we are all seeing the effect in our country”



“I urge those in authority not to allow this situation to stand, or depend on it to remain in power. As a country, we have invested significantly in IReV and BVAS, and they must be allowed to function and used properly in order to free our electoral process from the massive falsification that has plagued it and worsening”



“To the agencies and individuals being used to undermine our democracy simply because they hold positions of authority, please remember that your time in office is not eternal”



“The society that you are helping to destroy today will eventually take her revenge on you tomorrow. To the lecturers and others complicit in perpetuating this charade, you must reflect deeply on the roles you are playing in damaging the very foundation of our democracy”



“The damage you are causing today will inevitably take revenge on you tomorrow and affect your children in the future. This kind of action has no place in a true democracy”



“That is why I have always maintained that today’s politics is not about capturing power, but about saving the country and making it work for everyone, regardless of their background”.