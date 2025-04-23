Nigeria’s insecurity and it’s painful impacts

On April 21, as the clock struck 9 p.m., terror descended upon Desa, a tranquil town known officially as Ilesha Baruba, nestled in Kwara State’s Baruten Local Government. It’s just a few minutes away from my hometown.

Masked in military fatigues, armed bandits shot sporadically at the town’s night market that was bustling with young men of different ethnicities having a good time and cold-bloodedly murdered eight innocent souls.

The terrorists began their rampage by brutally executing a Fulani man who was a member of the local vigilante. Multiple gunshots splattered his brains across the ground in a shockingly repellent spectacle of blood and tissue.

Five other Fulani people were gunned down. Tragically caught in the crossfire were also a Fon man from southern Benin Republic and a Baatonu native of the town.

What deepens the anguish is the apparent senselessness and inscrutability of it all. Eyewitness accounts said the assailants themselves were Fulani (based on the language they spoke). And they neither kidnapped nor stole.

Why did they kill fellow Fulani men? The Fon man and the Baatonu man appeared to be unintended targets. Was this just bloodthirsty nihilism? Did the Fulani men, who were integrated into the local community, betray the terrorists? Everyone is mystified.

Before April 21, though, the whole of Borgu had been gripped by paralyzing fears of the new terrorist group called Mahmuda. They had operated in Kebbi and Niger states and recently began to be seen in my part of Kwara State. In other words, they are now in all of what used to be collectively Borgu.

Borgu is a historic, multi-ethnic space, which comprises Baruten and Kaiama local governments in Kwara State, Borgu and Agwara local governments in Niger State, Bagudo and Dandi local governments in Kebbi State, and Borgou and Alibori departments (i.e., states) in Benin Republic.

It existed as a loose but powerful, storied, invincible, confederation of disparate kingdoms from the 1300s until the 1890s when Britain and France conquered and dismembered it.

Terrorists had been camped in the Kainji Lake National Park and in the part of Beninese portion Borgou that shares a boundary with Burkina Faso for more than a year. This year, they moved to Kaiama and parts of Yasikiru in Baruten LGA.

Efforts by residents to alert authorities initially brought hope when security forces raided terrorist hideouts and confiscated some of their weapons and equipment.

But rather than bringing relief, these actions incited vicious reprisals and transformed our communities into targets for heartrendingly sanguinary retaliation that spares no children, women, or the elderly.

This week’s visit by Kwara State’s governor to Kaiama, intended as an assurance of protection, tragically became a catalyst for further bloodshed. Mere hours after his departure, terrorists punished the community with intensified violence and mercilessly murdered more innocent and helpless people.

Two days before the horrific events in Desa, ominous messages from the terrorists had spread across Baruten and Kaiama, imposing a curfew slated to begin at 10 p.m.

Yet even before it could be enforced, the terrorists struck unannounced, extinguished precious lives and spread dread.

This escalation leaves the people of Borgu in a state of disabling siege and fear. They have been robbed of the peace they once cherished.

My heart is broken beyond description. Borgu’s famed, time-honored tranquility now trembles beneath the weight of terror and grief.

The urgency for decisive, meaningful action to restore safety and peace has never been more critical.