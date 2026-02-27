Nigeria’s GDP grows 4.07% in Q4 2025

Nigeria’s economy has expanded by 4.07% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a stronger growth performance compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicate that the fourth-quarter growth rate surpassed the 3.76% recorded in the same period of 2024.

The latest data forms part of the bureau’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the final quarter and highlights broad-based improvements across critical sectors of the economy.

Agricultural output recorded a solid rebound during the period under review, expanding by 4.00%, up from 2.54% a year earlier.

A statement released on Friday by the NBS said the improvement reflects “stronger productivity levels and relative stability in primary production activities during the quarter.”

Industrial activities also sustained upward movement, growing by 3.88%, compared to 2.49% in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Although the services sector recorded a slight moderation, it remained the largest contributor to output. Growth in services stood at 4.15%, lower than the 4.75% achieved in the same period of the previous year.

Nevertheless, the sector accounted for 55.92% of total GDP, marginally higher than its 55.87% share a year earlier, underscoring its dominant role in the economy.

On an annual basis, real GDP growth reached 3.87% in 2025, improving on 3.38% recorded in 2024.

The NBS noted that the sustained expansion demonstrates resilience across major economic segments despite prevailing macroeconomic adjustments.

In nominal terms, aggregate output rose sharply to ₦122.81 trillion in Q4 2025, up from ₦104.47 trillion in the same quarter of 2024.

This represents a 17.55% year-on-year increase, reflecting a significant rise in overall economic value.