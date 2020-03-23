Nigeria’s former pipeline boss dies of coronavirus

By News Desk

The former Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, has died after allegedly contracting the novel coronavirus.

Achimugu’s death on Monday made him the first casualty of coronavirus in Nigeria after the number of cases increased to 35 and son of former vice Presiden, Atiku Abubakar was diagnosed with the disease.

National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the case of 67-year-old Achimugu, who arrived in Nigeria from the United Kingdom (UK) two weeks ago and reportedly started showing symptoms of the disease within the days of his self-quarantine.

His family is said to have reported to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) soon after, with the health authorities, visited the house to take a blood sample.

It was learned that the NCDC officials never returned to inform the family of his status after concluding his test.

As of Sunday afternoon, the former PPMC MD was coughing profusely, and the NCDC was called to inquire about his results which showed that he was positive.

He was picked up and rushed to the hospital at Gwagwalada in Abuja where he was confirmed dead on Monday.