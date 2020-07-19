Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister test positive for coronavirus

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested positive for coronavirus.

He explained that his test retuned positive after his fourth attempt to ascertain his status for the deadly respiratory disease.

The Minister, who announced his positive result through a post on his social media page on Sunday, revealed that he had gone into isolation to commence his treatment protocol.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.

“That is life! win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he wrote.