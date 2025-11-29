Nigeria’s diversity must be safeguarded – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Chairman, Brig Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has urged Nigerians to always remember that the country’s diversity is not a burden but a gift and a trust that must be safeguarded by all.

According to him, “Today holds a special significance for me due to the profound and compelling nature of this gathering. What moves me most is not only the book itself but also the life of its author and what that life represents. It speaks to the unity and strength woven through our diversity as Nigerians. Marwa gave the charge while delivering the keynote address at the public presentation of a book: Buni Boy, written by late legal luminary Niyi Ayoola-Daniels in Abuja on Saturday. He added: “To many people, the author’s narrative may seem distant, almost unreal, as if drawn from another world. Yet those of us who grew up in the 1960s know it as lived truth. The experience captured in the narrative mirrors the country we once walked through with unguarded hearts”.

“The story stirs my memories and reminds me of a time when life was plain in its blessings and people showed more kindness in their daily dealings. This evening, I am not here to retell the story, for it stands strong on its own. Instead, I will reflect on its core theme, to remind Nigerians of this era that our diversity is not a burden but a gift and a trust we must safeguard.

“I have long been an advocate of unity in diversity and of the strength that rises from it. Hence, today’s occasion provides me with an opportunity to further amplify the message. The Nigeria of my youth understood its own diversity, even in the troubled days of the 1960s when the civil war raged through this country. I recall my teenage years at the Nigeria Military School, NMS Zaria, where the pupils came from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

“It was never a school for northern boys alone. No, not a school for Hausa, Fulani, Kanuri, Tiv or Idoma. It was a school for all ethnic groups in Nigeria. Whether you speak Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo, we regarded ourselves as kin. Our teachers reflected the same broad mix.

“For instance, from 1966 to 1970, the Commandant of the NMS was a Yoruba officer, Col. T. B. Ogundeko, of blessed memory. We didn’t see him as a Yoruba man. We saw a Nigerian, a man with whom we have a shared identity.

“Before attending NMS, however, I had my primary education across four cities: Zaria, Enugu, Abeokuta, and Lagos. This was the result of my father’s mobile life as a soldier. Living in different sociocultural settings taught me early that people of other tongues and traditions are still my own. That truth has stayed with me ever since.

“The Nigerian Army, where I served for over 30 years, is built on a foundation of unity, and the ideal of one Nigeria shapes its work. That experience only strengthened my conviction. As an officer, I served across the country and built bonds that cut through the artificial barriers created by our sociocultural differences. In the army, intermarriage and close fellowship pushed us to look past ethnic lines and stand together as one.

“On a personal note, my life has taught me that the diversity of this country enriches us. It sharpens our understanding of one another. It strengthens the fabric of our shared existence. It unites far more than it divides, whatever the voices of doubt may say today.

In my private and professional life, I have always embraced the full breadth of Nigeria’s diversity. My friends come from every corner of the country. I have worked with people of every ethnicity. The people around me, even today, reflect the wide spectrum of our multiethnic nation. The chieftaincy titles I hold, more than 30 in number, show that same reach. Even my own family reflects our national mix. Wherever I stand in this country, whether among the Ogoni, or Bachama, among Igbo or Idoma, anywhere at all, I am at home.”

He recalled that as Military Administrator of Lagos state, the Yoruba people showed him great love and supported his administration despite their hostility to the government at the federal level then. He said the support he received from Lagos encouraged him to conduct a free and fair election that brought his successor to office.

“Even though the Head of State, then Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar did not interfere in my conduct of the governorship election, the military hierarchy did. After seeing the then Senator Bola Tinubu’s strong campaign and popularity, the military hierarchy instructed me to prevent him from emerging as governor because of his pro-democracy activism in NADECO against the military government then, but I chose to conduct a free and fair election that produced the most popular candidate as governor of Lagos state. The rest today is history”, he stated

Marwa said Nigeria may have its peculiar challenges because of how poorly its diversity has been managed over the years, “but these difficulties cannot justify any idea of tearing the nation apart”, adding that “our challenges should instead push us to repair the fault lines and pursue greater inclusion.”