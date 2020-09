Records of the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Nigerian debt burden have shown that the nation’s total public debt stock has hit N31.009 trillion or $85.897 billion, representing 8.3 percent rise in three between March and June 2020.

The report indicated that the country recorded increase of N2.38trn within a space of three months and that the current debt of N31.009 trillion as at June 31, 2020, represents 8.3 percent rise from N28.628 trillion in March 2020.

