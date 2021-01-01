Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 10 cases daily mark

The second COVID-19 wave in Nigeria has begun to exceed expected projections after the death toll recorded across the country scaled the 10 casualties daily mark.

As gathered, the above 10 casualties daily mark was recorded within 48 hours before the country exited year 2020, totaling 22 patients, 11 each, that passed on over coronavirus complications.

The death was recorded across the country on December 30th and 31st of 2020 with over 2,000 Nigerians contracting the virus within the period under review.

On the first day, 1,016 persons contracted the virus while the next day, which marked the end of 2020, 1,031 new cases were recorded across the country.

The country, however, within the two days, recorded its highest number of discharges, releasing 1,776 people to reunite with their families after tests conducted on them proved that they were free of the virus.

On December 30th, the country had 1,385 COVID-19 patients walked free from the isolation center while on the next day, 391 patients were certified coronavirus-free by medical experts in Nigeria.

In the chat released by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), it was further revealed that Lagos State still leads other states with number of cases recorded daily.

On the first date, NCDC revealed that of the 1,016 new cases recorded, Lagos had 434 cases, FCT Abuja with 155, Plateau-94 Kaduna-56 Rivers-56 Oyo-30 Nasarawa-27 Zamfara-25 Abia-22 Enugu-18 Kano-18 Bayelsa-15 Edo-14 Ogun-11 Borno-10 Ebonyi-10 Jigawa-7 Anambra-4 Delta-3 Niger-3 Osun-3.

According to the center, the number recorded across Nigeria on that date increased the cases to 86,576, and that the 1,031 recorded the next day brought COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to 87,510.

A breakdown of the cases revealed that Lagos had 570 new cases, FCT Abuja with 117 cases, Kaduna-109 Nasarawa-34 Bauchi-31 Kano-28 Plateau-26 Sokoto-26 Ogun-25 Edo-18 Rivers-16 Abia-10 Imo-7 Taraba-6 Delta-4 and Osun-4