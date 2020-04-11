Nigeria’s coronavirus death toll jumps to 10

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Nigeria has recorded another 13 new cases of novel Coronavirus, increasing the country’s total number of confirmed cases from 305 to 318,

Also, no fewer than 70 coronavirus cases have been discharged for reintegration into the society after testing negative twice to the virus as against 10 deaths recorded.

Of the 13 cases, Lagos recorded atleast 11 cases while Delta and Kano states, the lastest to join the queue, had one case each.

Confirming the statistics on Saturday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed that 19 states in the country were currently battling the virus.

More than half of the country’s 36 states have now reported at least one case of the deadly virus.

Earlier on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari said lockdown measures are “essential” to defeat the virus in Nigeria and urged citizens to “observe restrictions on movement where they are in place” during the Easter holiday.