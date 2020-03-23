Nigeria’s coronavirus cases jumps to 40 with Lagos, Abuja recording more

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Nigeria has recorded four new cases of the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos and Abuja, increasing the number of those affected by the virus soars to 40.

The announcement came hours after the Federal Government directed residents of Lagos and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to stay at home as a measure to break the virus circle.

Confirming the cases, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an announcement made on its official social media handle on Monday, explaining that three of the new additional cases were recorded in Lagos while the last was discovered in Abuja.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 3 are in Lagos State and 1 in FCT. Two of these cases are returning travellers.

“As at 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded,” NCDC added.