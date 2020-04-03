Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hit 190

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported incidence of six new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing total number of confirmed cases in the nation to 190.

It explained that the six confirmed cases which were reported in Osun State, have been securely quarantined and are receiving adequate attention from medical experts.

The agency confirmed the new incidence cases on through a tweet released on its twitter handle on Friday, and urged Nigerians to continue adherence to precautionary measures as advised by medical experts.

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/47NVeHMEux — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 3, 2020

