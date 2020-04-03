Report on Interest

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hit 190

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported incidence of six new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing total number of confirmed cases in the nation to 190.

It explained that the six confirmed cases which were reported in Osun State, have been securely quarantined and are receiving adequate attention from medical experts.

The agency confirmed the new incidence cases on through a tweet released on  its twitter handle on Friday, and urged Nigerians to continue adherence to precautionary measures as advised by medical experts.

 

