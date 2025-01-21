Nigeria’s BRICS membership: A blessing or a curse?

Nigeria’s recent inclusion as a partner country in the BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has sparked mixed reactions.

While the move signals recognition of Nigeria’s strategic importance on the global stage, it also raises questions about the potential benefits and risks of aligning with this coalition.

A potential blessing

Being part of BRICS offers Nigeria an opportunity to strengthen its position in global geopolitics.

With its large population and robust economy, Nigeria stands to benefit from increased trade partnerships, investments and shared technological advancements.

BRICS nations collectively represent over 40% of the world’s population and nearly 25% of global GDP, offering immense potential for Nigeria to tap into this economic powerhouse.

Additionally, BRICS champions South-South cooperation, which aligns with Nigeria’s developmental aspirations.

The bloc’s push for reforms in international institutions like the United Nations and the World Bank could amplify Nigeria’s voice in global decision-making processes.

This partnership might also provide an alternative to Western-dominated economic systems, giving Nigeria greater flexibility in its trade and foreign policies.

The challenges ahead

Despite the potential benefits, Nigeria’s inclusion in BRICS raises some concerns.

BRICS is not a homogeneous group; its members have diverging political systems, economic priorities, and developmental goals.

Nigeria may find it challenging to navigate these differences while ensuring its national interests are protected.

Moreover, closer ties to BRICS, particularly countries like China and Russia, could lead to dependency or expose Nigeria to geopolitical risks.

China’s investments in Africa, while beneficial, have been criticized for creating debt traps.

Nigeria must tread carefully to avoid becoming overly reliant on any single partner within the bloc.

Domestically, Nigeria must address its persistent issues of corruption, poor infrastructure, and weak institutions to fully leverage the opportunities BRICS presents.

Without robust governance, the benefits of this partnership may not trickle down to the average citizen, exacerbating inequality and fueling discontent.

Balancing opportunities and risks

Nigeria’s inclusion in BRICS should not be seen as a magic solution to its economic and political challenges.

Instead, it is an opportunity to strategically position itself in the evolving global order.

By fostering transparency, strengthening institutions, and prioritizing national interests, Nigeria can maximize the benefits of this partnership while mitigating potential risks.

The question remains: will Nigeria rise to the occasion and use this platform to propel itself forward, or will it falter under the weight of internal inefficiencies and external pressures? Time will tell whether this partnership becomes a blessing or a curse.