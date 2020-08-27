JUST IN: Nigeria’s Adesina reelected AfDB president

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Akinwumi Adesina, has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank President for a second term of five-years.

The election took place electronically on Thursday at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank, barely a month after Adesina, the sole candidate, was cleared of all corruption allegations raised against him by whistleblowers.

Adesina, the current AFDB boss who came into office in 2015, had earlier this year signified interest to seek for re-election when a 15-page report emanated and alleged that his policies affected AFDB performance, encouraged impunity and favouritism and personally enriched himself.

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish president, Mary Robinson, meanwhile, cleared the beleaguered leader of the allegations raised against him.

The panel of three experts, led by Robinson alongside Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president, Leonard McCarthy, cleared Adesina of all charges alleged by whistleblowers.

The former Nigeria’s agriculture minister while formally requesting a second term as president of the 56-year-old bank said that he had put his best in repositioning the bank.

Through a statement released by the bank, Adesina maintained that his leadership skills and staff commitment led to feat achieved last October when the AfDB secured $115 billion (105 billion euros) in funding pledges, a move that doubled its capital and cemented its triple-A credit rating.

“I am doing it with an acute sense of duty and commitment.

“I do it to serve Africa and our bank, in an unbiased way, to the best of the abilities that God has given me,” the statement quoted him as saying.