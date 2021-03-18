Nigerian internet subscribers hit over 154m in 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that there has been an increase in active internet subscribers in the country from 151.5 million in the third quarter to 154.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Bureau of statistics said this on Thursday in Abuja in its just published “Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information (Q4 2020).”

According to the report, this represents a 1.84 per cent growth in internet subscriptions Quarter-on-Quarter.

The report also said there was a -0.32 per cent decrease in active voice subscribers in the Q4 from 205.2 million in Q3 to 204.6 million.

The NBS said Lagos State with 24.8 million had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in the period under review, closely followed by Kano which had 12.6 million and Ogun 12 million.

However, Bayelsa with 1.45 million subscribers and Ebonyi with 1.81 million had the least number of subscribers.