Nigerians risk suffering stroke during lockdown- Lagos Govt.

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Head, Department of Physiotherapy, Alimosho General Hospital, Igando, Hamzat Adebiyi, has raised the alarm that Nigerians risk having stroke during the lockdown imposed by Federal and State Governments to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the country.

Adebiyi argued that Nigerians especially residents of Lagos must guide against indulging in sedentary lifestyles if they aimed to avoid having stroke during this lockdown period.

He described sedentary lifestyle as when one does little or no physical activity, that is, sitting or lying down often while engaged in an activity like reading, socializing, watching television, playing video games, or using a mobile phone for much of the day.

Hamzat, who stated this while speaking at the Clinicians and Health Management Committee forum of the Hospital, urged those affected by the lockdown to practice 30 minutes moderate exercise daily and avoid sitting in a particular position for more than an hour.

The Specialist also advised daily intake of 2.5 litres of water to rehydrate the body, noting that positive thinking is also essential for a healthy lifestyle.

“Water is paramount to keep the body organs functioning well; this also detoxifies the body from toxins that could cause harm following inactive habits. It is very imperative, therefore, to keep an open mind at this time basically on positive values, in order not to trigger the wrong cells of anxiety and its dangerous effects,” he stated.

While soliciting social distancing of one meter between people, Hamzat called for moderate eating habits, saying “eat your meals moderately and never eat to fill up at any time. Better still, engage more on spiritual exercises by reading the scriptures or reference books”.

The HOD also emphasised the need to inculcate the habit of taking five minutes deep breathing, three times a day, to aid keeping the heart healthy while pointing out the importance of strict adherence to prescribed medication.

According to him “medications are recommended by experts, as means of life sustainability. It is important to comply with their order of consumption for good health. Take your prescribed medications judiciously. Remember, life has no duplicate. People can also come into our facility if you feel unwell, we are not on ‘lockdown’, or put a call through to save a life whenever required”.

“Your life is your personal business, live it well enough to prevent stroke, while doing everything within your power to curb the spread of COVID -19”, he advised.