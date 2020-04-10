Nigerians resilience, determination will defeat coronavirus – Buhari  

By Idowu Abdullahi,

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to remained determined and focus as the country battles the novel coronavirus within its border, saying the citizens’ resilience in the face of daunting challenges will serve as the game-changer against the global pandemic.

He explained that the health threats posed by the global challenge and its accompanied sudden life changes, economic effect on Nigerians had necessitated the reassurance, adding that his administration will stop at nothing in catering for the needs of Nigerians during such hard times emplaced by the deadly disease.

The President noted that though he is aware of the personal and collective inconveniences suffered by Nigerians due to measures such as restriction of movements and closure of business premises, the need for the people to remain committed to personal hygiene as advised by health experts cannot be overemphasized.

The President who gave the charge in his message Easter message to Nigerians reiterated the need for Nigerians to support the efforts his administration had put in place to protect the citizens against the pestilence, adding that the poor and vulnerable in the society will be adequately catered for.

“I have no doubt that if all stakeholders – individuals and groups – play their part to the fullest as advised by our scientists and medical experts in confronting COVID-19, the inherent resilience and determination of our people will enable us to pull through.

“As I stated in my national broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020, since there is currently no known vaccine against the virus, ‘the best and most efficient way to avoid getting infected is through regular hygiene and sanitary practices as well as social distancing,” Buhari said.

Furthermore, the President urged Christians to use the occasion of Easter celebration in emulating personal sacrifice which Jesus Christ is known for to scale through the sudden life changes brought upon the world by the pestilence.

He urged the Christian communities, and other Nigerians to use the occasion in reviving their faith and hope, by interceding to the Almighty in seeking his help in the fight against the disease.

“This year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which COVID-19 has held the entire world. Unprecedented in living memory, the majority of Christians have found themselves marking Easter in a subdued manner, away from the usual congregation in churches. This is unusual and very unfortunate.

“However, I wish to enjoin our Christian compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety. “There is no better opportunity than now for all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation shall pull through this most difficult trial,” Buhari said.