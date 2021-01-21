Nigerians population abroad jumps to 17m

The Federal Government has admitted that there was no strategy that could stop Nigerians migrating abroad, just as it disclosed that over 17 million citizens currently reside outside shores of the country.

It added that migration remain a natural phenomenon for all humans and that it cannot be stopped even if the borders were closed.

According to the government, the only thing we can do is to manage migration in order to bring positive impact on the migrant, the country of origin and the host country.

Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made these known yesterday, while delivering a lecture on: “Migration, Diaspora and Africa’s Development at the National Defence College for Participants of Course 29 in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa maintained that the Diaspora Phenomena is the product of legitimate migration, hence the need for regular(legal) migration as opposed to irregular(illegal) migration.