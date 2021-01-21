Nigerians population abroad jumps to 17m

The Federal Government has admitted that there was no strategy that could stop Nigerians migrating abroad, just as it disclosed that over 17 million citizens currently reside outside shores of the country.
It added that migration remain a natural phenomenon for all humans and that it cannot be stopped even if the borders were closed.
According to the government, the only thing we can do is to manage migration in order to bring positive impact on the migrant, the country of origin and the host country.
Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made these known yesterday, while delivering a lecture on: “Migration, Diaspora and Africa’s Development at the National Defence College for Participants of Course 29 in Abuja.
Dabiri-Erewa maintained that the Diaspora Phenomena is the product of legitimate migration, hence the need for regular(legal) migration as opposed to irregular(illegal) migration.
She further stated that Nigeria was now experiencing the feminisation of migration, a situation where more women are getting involved than men in labour migration.
The chairman said that the government was already in talks with countries especially European nations to mainstream migration issues towards achieving a win-win situation for both destination and departure countries.
The NIDCOM Boss stated that key drivers of migration include: security, economic, environmental, socio-political and other pull and push factors.
According to her, an estimated 17 million Nigerians are scattered all over the world accomplishing excellent feats in medicine, Health, high tech, education, economy and many others both to their host countries and country of origin.
The chairman further disclosed that in 2019, Nigerians in Diaspora remittances was about $25 billion and it aided a boost of the country’s economy.
She added that the Commission is ever ready to act as a bridge between Nigeria and its Diasporas to harness the abundant human capital, skills and talents to build a formidable nation.
Dabiri-Erewa, meanwhile, assured Nigerians Commission has its contact Desks in international and governmental agencies to liaise and speed up intervention processes.
Earlier, Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Makanju Kadiri, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the wisdom in establishing NIDCOM, to Carter for the needs of millions of Nigerians in the Diaspora.
The Commandant and participants also commended the NIDCOM Boss for her passion, dedication and commitment to duty and promised that the National Defence College will always be one of the frontier supporters of the Commission and its objectives.
