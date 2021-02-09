Nigerians, others arriving UK to quarantine, pay N1m levy

The United Kingdom (UK) has tightened its COVID-19 laws for travellers arriving the UK from any part of the world. The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock said travellers entering the UK will be put into hotels for a 10-day Covid-19 quarantine, and will be charged £1,750 for their stay. The cost includes two COVID-19 tests to be taken on the second and eight day of the quarantine.

Hancock also confirmed that anyone caught breaking the new COVID-19 rule will pay a fine of £10,000 (about N6m) fine and serve 10 years in prison term.

In a statement to members of parliament ( MPs) in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Hancock said 16 hotels are involved in the quarantine programme and will take travellers from Monday.

The plan was floated last week that UK nationals returning from 33 “red list” countries would be required to quarantine in closely monitored government-designated hotels, where they would have to take two tests.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has concluded it is “extremely unlikely” coronavirus spread from a Chinese laboratory leak and no further work is needed to investigate this theory.

The WHO said its probe into the origins of Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19, had uncovered new information but had not dramatically changed the picture of the outbreak in the city of Wuhan.

Experts believe the virus could have been circulating in other regions before it was identified in the central Chinese city at the end of 2019.