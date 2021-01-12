Nigerians, other UK visitors to provide pre-departure COVID-19 test result

From Friday this week (January 15) Nigerians and other visitors entering the United Kingdom (UK) from countries outside the UK Travel Corridor list will be required to provide a pre-departure Covid-19 test result.

According to this new law coming into effect this week, people arriving by plane, train or boat from countries outside the UK Travel Corridor List, including UK nationals, will have to take a COVID-19 test, at least, 72 hours before leaving their country of departure.

Rwanda is the only Africa country that is in the UK Travel Corridor List, meaning a pre-departure COVID-19 test is not required for Rwandan citizens and residents to enter the UK.

All those arriving from places not on the UK travel corridor list must self-isolate for ten days in addition to the pre-departure COVID-19 test.

The announcement came as the COVID-19 cases in the UK worsens. Currently, more than 32,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus, according to data.

Meanwhile, following this new spike in the UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been removed from the UK list of travel corridors, which means visitors from the UAE, will be expected to provide a pre-boarding COVID-19 negative test.