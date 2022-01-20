Nigerians must kick against candidates imposition in 2023 – Buhari

Ahead of 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to work in unison and reject imposition of candidates against their will by political elites and supposed godfathers, saying they must strive hard in ensuring democratic principles guide their choices of office holders and representatives.

He said that it was important the people rise up to the occasion and actively participate in choosing their leaders, warning that their action and inactions would adversely impact on them after the election process.

In an address at the palace of Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa 11, in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, the president underlined his resolve to consolidate the country’s political system toward improving the quality of the people’s lives because “the people matter.”

According to him, we are doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter.

To this end, he spoke about the use of the police and the military in dealing with security situations but urged Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system “free of chaos.”

“Nobody,” he warned emphatically, “should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people. This,” he added, “must be very clear.”

Furthermore, the president gave assurances of the determination of his administration “to hand over a better Nigeria than the one we inherited,” and urged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of what his government has achieved especially on the campaign promises he made ahead of the 2015 elections.

The president commended Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State for his accomplishments in the provision of infrastructure, saying: “I’m very impressed by the rehabilitation of the town (Kafanchan) I have seen,” he said, after commissioning the newly constructed Dan Haya road, Katsina road and the Emir’s Palace road in Kafanchan.

Buhari, who urged residents of the area to show appreciation for the projects, also commended the emir for his consolidation of peace among the diverse ethnic and religious communities of the emirate.

In his remarks, El-Rufa’i acknowledged the president’s investments in security in the area, noting in particular that the establishment of security outfits had paved the way for reduced attacks on people, stating categorically that Kafanchan is much safer today than it used to be.

In acknowledging the improvements in security in the area, the emir requested permanent bases for the Air Force and the Mobile Police, as well as the restoration of the rail services for which Kafanchan had achieved renown.

The president was welcomed to the community by the Senator and Members of the House of Representatives from the zone, and a large number of enthusiastic citizens who thronged the streets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

