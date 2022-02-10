Nigerians may receive compensations from substandard petrol importers

Following the condemnation that had trailed importation of substandard petroleum products, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all service providers across the country should disclose full information on their products and compensate any customer that was dissatisfied with the performance of the product.

Buhari said that the law of the country indicated that producers and service providers must ensure that their products perform as specified before sales.

The president noted that the law also specified that the country’s law enforcement agencies protect consumers against market abuses and social injustices that may arise from daily businesses.

Through a statement released on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he assured Nigerians that his administration would always protect the rights of Nigerians as stipulated by the law.

The president noted that the clarification was needed considering the challenges encountered by Nigerians that had procured the substandard products brought into the country by importers.

As gathered, MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando, and Duke Oil, a firm used by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to import fuel were the importers of the adulterated product.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that producers and providers of consumable products be held accountable for substandard services and or products sold by them.

“The President has also given directives to the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

“In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

“The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints”.

