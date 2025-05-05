Nigerians march on Abuja roads against Verydarkman’s detention

Hundreds of Nigerian youths took to the street of Abuja, demanding the immediate release of human rights activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The protest was triggered by Otse’s arrest under unclear circumstances, reportedly by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at a Guarantee Trust Bank branch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where he had accompanied his mother to address issues related to unauthorized withdrawals from her account.

Protesters gathered near the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, chanting slogans such as “He’s not a thief” and “Release VDM,” while carrying placards demanding his freedom.

The demonstration extended to the Wuse area, just after the Berger bridge, with participants vowing to escalate their grievances to the Nigerian Human Rights Commission in Maitama.

The #FreeVDM movement has gained significant traction on social media platforms, with many Nigerians expressing concern over the perceived lack of transparency surrounding Otse’s arrest.

Despite the growing public outcry, neither the police nor the EFCC have released official statements clarifying the reasons for his detention.

Otse, known for his outspoken activism and social media presence, has previously faced legal challenges, including arrests on allegations of cyberbullying and defamation. His latest detention has reignited debates over freedom of expression and the treatment of activists in Nigeria.

As the protest continues, supporters of VeryDarkMan are calling for immediate action and transparency from the authorities regarding his arrest and detention.