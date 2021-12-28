Nigerians in diaspora organization to build ‘village’ in Nigeria

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe, (NIDOE), Italy Chapter, has announced it’s plan to build a multi-million dollar ‘Diaspora Village’ in Nigeria.

The diaspora village is said to part of their efforts to encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and other opportunities into the country.

During an interview with newsmen, Yesterday, the Chairman of the chapter, George Omo-Iduhon stated that the body will not slack in its responsibilities of attracting foreign investments into Nigeria to build the economy.

“We are proposing to build a multi-million dollar Diaspora Village in Nigeria, to be located in Lagos.

“We want to do more for our country, so we thought it wise to establish a Diaspora Village where we can have land to farm and also have our housing estate.

“The major mission of NIDOE is home development and the enormous remittance Nigerians in Europe have made in recent times can not be compared to that of other continents,” he said.

Omo-Iduhon noted that NIDOE would require a vast portion of land for the project, adding that it would encourage many Nigerians to come back and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

According to him, many Nigerians in Europe, especially Italy have thriving legitimate businesses, want to give back to their country and want a place they can call their own in Nigeria.

“Most Nigerians abroad have been swindled by those they trusted to facilitate businesses for them, while those that were contracted to build houses for them failed to execute the project.

“Our end goal and the necessity for the project is to restore the confidence of Nigerians in Diaspora to come back and build Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

