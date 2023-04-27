Nigerians fleeing Sudan stock inside desert

Nigerians fleeing from Sudan are currently stranded on the journey from Khartoum, the country’s capital, to Cairo in Egypt after the drivers of the buses hired by the Federal Government to evacuate its citizens complained that their fuel finished and that remunerated for their service were yet to be paid.

As gathered, none of the Embassy officials accompanied the buses and explained to stranded Nigerians, especially the students why the drivers have stopped the buses over their claim.

The buses were among the 40 buses hired by the government to evacuate 2,400 students and other Nigerians trapped by the ongoing conflict in Sudan to Cairo where they were expected to be airlifted back to Nigeria.

Although the evacuation started slowly, the situation further degenerated on Thursday after some of the 40 buses promised by the apex government decided to park midway during the journey over unpaid fees.

Following the development, some students fear that the three-day ceasefire declared by the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Force could expire at any time and they were yet to leave the country completely.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Community (Elders Forum) in Sudan, Dr. Hashim Na’Allah, stated “People are hungry and there is no concrete information from either the Embassy or the Committee in charge of the buses.

“People are sitting outside under high temperatures. The temperature is very high that people are thirsty. Nowhere to find water to drink or buy food to eat. In the next two to three days, if nothing is done to address this situation, Nigerian students might start dying.”

A female student who spoke on anonymity noted, “We are 150 females mostly from Jigawa and we are stranded. The Embassy said they are not sending buses to us.

“The bus owners have been complaining that they do not have fuel but we are not even seeing the buses. They are not ready to release any of the buses because people are running away from the country.

“Today is the last day of the ceasefire. We woke up to gunshots this morning. If we do not leave here today, I do not know what becomes of us.”

The President of the Jigawa State Students Association in Sudan, Umar Abubakar said he has been out since 5 am waiting for a bus to evacuate them.

Abubakar noted, “We are disappointed in everything. We are outside under the sun since 5 am waiting for the buses, not even one official from the embassy is around. Those people are just playing us along.”

He added that those who were evacuated from Khartoum to Egypt have been stranded since yesterday (Wednesday) at a border between Sudan and Egypt.

Abubakar said, “Even those that left for Egypt yesterday are now stranded on their way because the drivers said they have not been paid and that they are not moving an inch until they are paid, or else they will drop the students there and return.”

Confirming this, a student of Noble College in Sudan, Idris Wakama, said “The drivers dropped our students in the middle of the desert. We do not know what is happening. They collected $100 from some of our students on the buses. The Federal Government needs to address the situation quickly.”

In a video obtained by our correspondent, students were seen stranded and long frustrated in a quiet desert environment.

A female was seen yelling, saying, “Before we started this journey, we fought and now that we have the privilege of moving, the drivers dropped us in the middle of this desert. We have been stuck here for five hours. We do not have money nor water. We are in an unknown environment and it is very dangerous.”

Reacting to the development, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that all issues regarding Nigerian students stranded in the middle of the desert have been resolved.

In a statement on her official social media handle, Dabiri-Erewa said the buses have continued their journey and all issues regarding the payment have been resolved.

“I have just spoken to @nemanigeria dg. He confirmed the buses have continued their Journey and said whatever issues have been resolved”, she added.

