Nigerians criticise police over Middle East security statement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is facing public criticism after issuing a statement on potential security implications from tensions in the Middle East, as many Nigerians question the Force’s priorities amid ongoing domestic challenges such as recurring kidnappings, banditry, and violent crimes, particularly in the northern region.

The advisory, intended to reassure citizens and prevent attempts to exploit global conflicts to incite unrest in Nigeria, has instead sparked widespread online backlash.

Released on Sunday by the Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the statement stressed that Nigeria remains stable and that proactive measures are in place to safeguard national security.

According to the police, the advisory was prompted by evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their possible global consequences, with the goal of preventing any spillover that could threaten peace within the country.

The Force added that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu has instructed all Commissioners of Police across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to heighten surveillance and intelligence gathering, strengthen collaboration with traditional and religious leaders, increase visibility policing around worship centres and public spaces, and swiftly address any attempts to exploit global developments to incite unrest or sectarian tension.

The NPF also noted that special attention has been given to the North West, North East, and North Central regions.

It emphasized that Nigeria will not serve as a theatre for foreign conflicts, warning that any attempt to import external ideological or religious disputes will be met with the full weight of the law.

According to the statement, “The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olatunji Disu, psc, reassures all Nigerians of the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the protection of lives, property, and national peace, in light of evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and their potential global implications.

“While Nigeria remains stable and its internal security situation firmly under control, the Force has reinforced proactive, intelligence-led policing measures across the country.

“IGP Disu calls on community leaders nationwide to continue promoting peace and urges citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police formation.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute, prepared, and fully committed to safeguarding every Nigerian and maintaining national security at all times.