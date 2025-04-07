Nigerians begin countdown for Juma Jux, Priscilla’s grand wedding

Nigerians may have to start paying special attention on their calendar after Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux, and his lover, Priscilla Ojo, released pictures and videos to confirm date for their grand wedding in the country.

This came weeks after the couple sealed their union with a beautiful Nikkah ceremony and an intimate civil wedding held in the groom’s country, Tanzania, with the mother to the bride and Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, attending the ceremony with her colleagues.

The couple announced on Monday that their wedding would hold in Nigeria on April 17 after sharing their beautiful pre wedding pictures.

In their latest reel, love, culture, and style come together so beautifully. Priscilla glows in a sleek petal embroidered dress. By her side, her husband Juma stuns in a dashing petal embrioded monkey jacket.

As the big day draws closer, the internet in-laws are counting down with them, every step of the way, projecting how the wedding ceremony would be held and what the couple may wear to the occasion considering the status of the bridegroom’s mother in Nigeria.