Nigerians attack Davido’s artiste for assaulting girlfriend

Sea of Nigerians have condemned fast-rising artiste, Sanni Goriola, professionally known as Lil Frosh, signed by the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) for physically assaulting his girlfriend, although there was no reason given for the artiste’s actions after evidence of the action surfaced on social media earlier on Monday.

Some of the Nigerians who wronged the artiste for his actions argued that Lil Frosh went too far for assaulting the young lady and that authority should do the needful by bringing the young man to book.

Lil Frosh, who was signed by DMW owned by popular musician, David Adeleke, known better as Davido, was said to have been assaulting his video vixen girlfriend few days after their relationship started.

The rapper’s action was revealed in a statement published by Camile’s brother, Micheal, on his social media page and shared her kid sister’s experience in the toxic relationship and released photos showing battered faces of Camile.

Minutes after news of the rapper’s action filtered in, it was greeted by condemnation from Nigerians who took to the social media to express their dissatisfaction over domestic violence perpetrated by Lil Frosh.

Micheal, who also doubled as Camile’s Manager, alleged that the rapper has been in the habit of beating her sister to a pulp at the slightest provocation and that despite interventions from families and close friends, Frosh refused to change his ways.

According to him, Camile has lost many jobs that could have fetched her millions of naira and valued friendships over the rapper overzealousness and insecurity.

“@thacutegeminme my client and sister have suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough Lil frosh You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain, and disaster,” he wrote.

“I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his music video shoot but she kept on saying you did not like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she could not take the job because of you.

“She has lost so many jobs because of you She has lost so many friendships because of you You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone. You will turn the lights off, beat her, and pour her water even record her and threaten to post it online. You broke her ring light, broke her phone, dragged her right in front of your house I know how many times I’ve had to order Uber to take her home,” he wrote.

However, some of those who reacted said that it was surprising that the artiste who was yet to release a hit song could be hitting his girlfriend to the extent of inflicting such physical injuries on his acclaimed lover.

“Just look at the beautiful girl lil Frosh beat up. Girl wey Instagram boys go dey die for her comment section. Ladies, If it’s not working leave. It’s not a do or die affair,” a user said.