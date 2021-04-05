Nigerians abroad rally support, hold prayer sessions for Buhari

Diaspora Nigerians have stormed the Abuja House at Campden Hill, Kensington, London, in solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari by organizing a prayer session for Africa’s most populous nation’s leader.

Aside from the Buhari, the supporters also prayed for the Nigerian security forces, particularly the Army and the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration to succeed.

They argued that the president, who is currently in London for medical checkup, deserves every well-meaning Nigerian support and prayers, adding that such was needed to help him direct affairs of the country to the right path.

According to them, several agitations across the country were unnecessary, and that they believe in Nigeria’s unity despite myriads of challenges currently bedeviling the country.

The protesters, who were armed with placards with different inscriptions including, “We are stronger together,” “We pray for President Buhari and our armed forces”, maintained that Nigeria would come out of the challenges stronger.

Meanwhile, the support and prayer session followed a protest led by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, at the Nigeria House against the president’s medical tourism abroad at a time Nigerian doctors are on strike over nonpayment of salaries.

“The eagle has landed to harass the ego out of London. It is happening people. #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon is on. God willing, I will see you at Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London. We will observe #COVID-19 protocols even as we chase Buhari back home”.

“He’s not building hospitals for people, yet he comes here to enjoy the best in a country that has law and order. Why can’t he do that in his country? His children all schooled here in England. He has not built a single school for Nigerians. If they are sick, they all come here,” Omokri said.