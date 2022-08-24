Nigerian women footballers stranded, sleeping on Turkey airport’s floor, chairs

The Nigerian U-20 female team, Super Falconets, have become stranded and currently sleeping on the floor and chairs at the Istanbul airport in Turkey after missing their flights to Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The team was said to be returning from Costa Rica when they had a stopover at the airport and were placed on a 24-hour layover after they were denied transit visas by the Turkish government.

As gathered, they left Costa Rica after their 2-0 defeat against Netherland and on Wednesday, were still stranded in the Turkish capital waiting endlessly for a flight to pick them.

In the picture obtained by the Guild, the players were seen, they were passing the night at the airport with their luggage scattered on the floor after leaving Costa Rica at 6:30am on Monday.

Reacting to the development, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, explained that a number of factors, including the inability to secure transit visas for players and officials of the U20 Girls National Team, Falconets, at the Istanbul Airport, led to the team having to stay 24 hours at the airport in Turkey on their way from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Sanusi, in a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that the country’s football governing body was not responsible for the delay but the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) that had taken over their traveling logistics.

According to the statement, “The NFF did not book the team’s tickets from Costa Rica; FIFA did. FIFA also did not envisage the hitches that saw the team delayed for more than three hours in Bogota, and another one hour in Panama. By the time the team got to Istanbul, the flight to Abuja had left.

“Our officials pleaded for compassionate transit visas so as to take the players and officials to a hotel inside the town, but this was not possible as they were informed that Nigeria had been removed from the list of countries whose citizens were issued visa-on-arrival in Turkey. The airline then took the team to a sleeping area at the airport and gave them tickets to have meals every five hours. This situation has nothing to do with NFF, who had made arrangements to receive the team in Abuja before the complications in travel arrangements”.

It would be recalled that the NFF had implored the world-governing body, FIFA to intervene with the Embassy of Germany to issue the team transit visas before their departure from Nigeria, in order for the team to be able to travel through Germany. This did not happen.

On the issue of body wear, Sanusi said: “The players were handed three sets of green jerseys and two sets of white jerseys, several house-wear types and training jerseys. The players opted to wash only their jersey top (no other stuff) because when the first set of body wear was sent to the laundry people at the hotel, it returned with some FIFA and NFF badges at the front and names at the back peeled by the machine.”

