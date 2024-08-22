Nigerian woman deliver baby girl inside flight heading Brazil

A Nigerian pregnant woman, Oyindamola Akinyera, has been delivered of a baby girl while aboard a flight from Lagos State to Brazil, shattering all medical experts predictions.

She delivered the baby while aboard a Qatar Airways flight with her husband, David, who never had premonition that their first child will be delivered before arriving at their destination.

In a statement released on her official social media handle yesterday, Akinyera narrated that she began to experience pregnancy complications hours aboard the flight after being cleared by medical experts to embark on the journey to the South American country.

She said: “A few hours later, we get to Doha, explore the grounds; everything is great, and we’re having the best time.. until we get on the connecting flight to Brazil.

“Few hours into the flight, I started having what I thought were regular pregnancy backaches. I had been flying for hours, so it made sense. I thought it was something (sic) sleep could fix since we had hours till landing. The air hostesses gave me the princess treatment, laid my bed and I was ready to finally snooze.

“The waves of discomfort continued in my lower back, and to be safe, I had one of the air hostesses take my vitals. We were good. No signs of labour!”

She added that as they were crossing the Atlantic, she felt heavily constipated and needed to use the restroom, so she asked her husband to come with her.

“Next thing, I take one big push and I pee instead—or so I thought. My water had broken. I didn’t even realize I was in labour. I just kept saying, ‘I need to sleep’ and would casually nod off (mid-labour?)

“The pains kept waking me up, and the Qatar airlines air hostesses (my personal midwives) sprung into action,” she wrote.

Adeyera noted that, with the help of a fellow passenger who happened to be a doctor, the air hostesses quickly assessed the situation and realised that she was indeed in labour.

“They set up a whole birthing station for me at the plane entrance. Everything was happening so fast, and all I was thinking is that I would have to hold on till we landed to have this baby!

“They asked if there was any doctor on board, and a doctor called Carolina walked up to us and is like ‘I deliver babies.’ What in the movie scene?

“Dr Carolina checks me, tells me I’m fully dilated, and the baby is ready to come. At this point, we’re in the Brazilian airspace and about 40 minutes from landing,” Akinyera explained.

As the contractions intensified, she said her husband kept praying intensely, holding her hand, and coaching her through the process.

“The contractions kick in, and I’m pushing in my makeshift birthing station with my husband on one side, praying intensely. Midway, I got tired and told them I couldn’t do it anymore, and my God-sent Qatar airlines crew (aka midwives) prayed over me and encouraged me to keep going.

“Twenty minutes before landing, God blessed us with the most precious baby girl,” she wrote.

Adeyera added that they landed in Brazil safely and headed straight to the hospital, “where the beautiful baby girl and I are doing great.”

“David and I’s hearts are filled with immense joy. I have seen God move countless times in my life, but this one beats all others. I had a supernatural birth, and it’s all thanks to God Almighty,” the new mum concluded.