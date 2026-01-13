Nigerian winger join Bundesliga club for €5M

Nigeria’s flying eagles winger, Suleman Sani, has been unveiled by German club, RB Leipzig, after securing his services from Slovakian top-flight club, AS Trenčín.

RB Leipzig has decided to invest in the 19-year-old Nigerian winger during the winter transfer window, following the player’s 16 goals scored in 59 competitive games for his former club.

The player arrives from a Slovakian club in a deal worth €5 million, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Sani’s contract was confirmed on Tuesday by the club after he was unveiled and would wear the number 18 shirt.

Speaking on his move to the Bundesliga, the Nigerian winger said: “Joining RB Leipzig is an important step for me and fills me with pride. I really admire the way this club develops young players and gives them confidence and personal support.

“I’m looking forward to learning more every day in this professional environment, growing, and giving everything I have for the team. The playing style here suits me perfectly. I can’t wait to start my journey wearing the RB Leipzig shirt,” Sani added.

“With Suleman Sani, we have been able to sign a highly talented, young winger. The signing of Suleman is an anticipation of the summer, because now the opportunity has arisen to sign him permanently,” explained Leipzig’s managing director Marcel Schäfer.

Sani has been on the radar of several major European clubs, including Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Tottenham, Rangers, and Bayer Leverkusen.

More recently, AC Milan and Villarreal have intensified their interest, which added further pressure in the chase for one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects.

The growing attention is underpinned by the teenager’s outstanding performances and data metrics.

In November, Suleiman was listed among the world’s top U-20 talents by the CIES Football Observatory, ranking sixth globally for completed dribbles and progressive carries across 66 leagues, behind only elite names such as Lamine Yamal.

In October, the 19-year-old was also ranked the most creative U-21 player in world football by the CIES, topping global standings for last-third penetrative passes per 90 minutes across 50 top divisions, with an average of 2.52 per game.

The metric highlights passes that leave three or fewer opponents between the ball and the goal, underlining his influence as a creative force.

Suleiman’s rise began at Akwa United, where he won the 2024 NPFL Rookie of the Season award after scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 15 league matches at the age of 17.

He further enhanced his reputation with Nigeria’s U-20 side at the FIFA World Cup in Chile, impressing with his composure and passing range despite the Flying Eagles’ round of 16 exit.

Now a key figure for AS Trenčín, Suleiman has developed into a dynamic attacking playmaker, combining intelligence in possession with energy and penetration from midfield and wide areas. His passing quality in the final third has made him the creative hub of a young and ambitious side in Slovakia’s top division.

AS Trenčín are reported to hold an option to extend Suleiman’s current contract by a further two years, but with interest mounting across Europe and fresh offers expected, the battle for his signature is shaping up to be one of the defining stories of the winter transfer market.