Nigerian U-17 female team edges closer to 2022 India world cup

The Nigerian U-17 female team, Flamingos, has edged closer to qualifying for the 2022 world cup in India after defeating their Ethiopian host by a lone goal during first leg of their encounter.

During the game, the Flamingos scored at the 36th minute through its striker, Opeyemi Ajakaiye, to silent and put pressure on their host ahead of the second leg scheduled to hold in Nigeria.

Ajakaiye scored her sixth goal on Friday during the African qualifying series first round played at the Abebe Bekila Stadium in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital.

As the start progresses, both sides failed to convert a number of opportunities in the first half-hour, but the Ajakaiye scored the only goal of the game after she was put through by diminutive midfielder, Taiwo Afolabi.

The goal meant Ajakaiye had scored in each of the Flamingos’ five matches of the qualifying series so far, including a brace against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 5-0 spanking in Benin City.

Omowunmi Bello, who scored three of the goals in Nigeria’s 6-0 aggregate thumping of Egypt in the earlier round, came close to increasing her own tally in the campaign, only to see her 35 –yard shot to rock the upright in the 50th minute.

Kumneger Kebede, Emush Daniel, and Bethelem Germa all had chances to equalize for the home team in the second period but met with an unyielding Nigeria rearguard and an inspired goalkeeper Faith Omilana who had an excellent game.

Both teams will clash again at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 4th June. The winner on aggregate will qualify as one of Africa’s three representatives at the tournament in India.

