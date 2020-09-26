Nigerian troops rescue 12 Boko Haram hostages in Lake Chad

No fewer than 12 hostages have been rescued by troops of Sector 2 (Chad), Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) from the Boko Haram terrorists camp near Barkalam in Lake Chad.

It was gathered that the troops ambushed and launched an attack against the terrorists along the fringes of Lake Chad Basin with attendant successes.

The MNJTF Military Public Information, Col. Muhammad Dole, said that some terrorists were killed while others sustained varying degrees of injuries during that attack.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Saturday in Ndjamena, Chad, Dole revealed that three canoes were capsised during the offensive operation, adding that 12 persons, including one male adult, three women and eight children.

“In line with its policy of safe transfer of surrendered insurgents and rescued hostages, the Headquarters, MNJTF used Helicopter to facilitate their movement from Baga Sola to N’Djamena, Chad.

“While receiving the rescued persons at Air Force Base, the Chadian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-Gen. Abakar Daoud, reiterated the absolute commitment and determination of the National and MNJTF forces to combat the menace of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Daoud urged the troops to remain focus and resolute to rid off insurgency, so as to restore normal socioeconomic activities in the region.

“The rescued hostages were moved to a military medical facility for further examinations and medication, and thereafter reunite them with their families,” the statement said.