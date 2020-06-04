Nigerian troops comb northern states, neutralise 392 bandits

By NewsDesk

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that no fewer than three hundred and ninety-two Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) bandits have been killed in the North West and North Central parts of the country after troops of the Nigerian Army commenced Operation Katsina.

It explained that the onslaught against the terrorist and the feat achieved was in line with the strategy of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to get rid of terrorists in the regions.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said following the huge success recorded with the operations, the Chief of Defence Staff has ordered the commencement of Operation ACCORD from 1 June 2020 aimed at combating other fleeing bandits after they have been overpowered and their territory retaken by the army.

Enenche, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, explained that Operation ACCORD is a joint operation involving the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, adding that the operation will involve all theatres of operations in the North West and North Central regions of the country and targeted at tackling banditry and other criminal activities.

According to him, all the identified hideouts and hibernations of the terrorist will be decisively cleared through land and air combat actions during the operations. He, however, urged residents in the regions to avail the military credible information that can translate to actionable intelligence for the troops involved in the operations.

“Following closely, in the North West and North Central parts of the Country, the gallant troops through land and air offensives successfully neutralized 392 bandits since the commencement of Operation KATSINA, which seriously degraded the bandits and other criminal elements in the two zones. Consequently, those bandits that escaped resorted to reprisal attacks on civilian targets.

“In the North East, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have been on the offensive against the terrorists mainly through the Land and Air components of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. The significant feats achieved in this theatre include deletion of key BHT/ISWAP commanders, destruction of their logistics bases, and cutting off their supply routes.

“Equally, their camps have been in disarray as a result of the killing of some of their key commanders through airstrikes and artillery bombardments on their identified locations. This is additional to the aggressive mobile clearance operations and air interdictions. Thus, the terrorists now carry out attacks in depleted strength on soft targets which is being effectively countered by the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“Thus, the general public is hereby requested to avail the various operational outfits in their locations with this highly desirable information, to enable the Nigerian Military and other security agencies to achieve the set objective.

“I am to also state that the Military High Command congratulates all the gallant troops of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country. It equally appreciates the general public for providing credible information, that has so far facilitated the successes of these operations. Furthermore, it enjoins the public to be proactive in providing timely information by reporting suspicious movements and strangers within their locality to troops stationed in their areas.

“This is very necessary for the enhancement of operational activities. The Armed Forces of Nigeria assures that these offensives against the common enemies of this Nation will not cease until normalcy is restored to all the troubled regions of the country,” he said.