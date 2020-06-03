Nigerian troops kills Boko Haram, ISWAP leaders, neutralises 70 others

By News Desk

Scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist leaders have been killed by the Nigerian troops after launching an attack on troops’ at Banki Junction and Firgi in Borno State.

Boko Haram and ISWAP high-rank commanders lost their lives and over 70 fighters surrendered their weapons during an encounter with troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD).

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said some of the fighters killed were commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group.

Enenche listed some of the Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders killed to include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima, and Nicap and that 72 fighters of the sect also neutralized in the attack.

According to him, other wounded terrorists include some high profile commanders and fighters: Amratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana, and Tareta Babakari.

“Equally, a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters’ withdrawal which was in disarray.

“Furthermore, credible information indicates that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses.

“Additionally, the blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points, and logistics supplies had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of their own troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage, and dedication to ending the North-East security challenge.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages all troops of OPLD to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists,” he said.