Nigerian troops kill over 50 ISWAP terrorists in Borno attack

At least 50 terrorists believed to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were reported to have been killed and several others injured during a foiled attack with troops of the Nigerian Army in Borno State.

The terrorists were said to have been killed by the law enforcement agency on Wednesday during a face-off that started when the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in conjunction with Air Component in Damboa Local Government clashed with the gunmen after coming in contact with them.

As stated, troops on patrol came in contact with terrorists who launched a futile attack on the town in multiple waves with Armoured Personnel Carriers and 12 Gun Trucks all mounted with Anti Aircraft Guns, as well as Locally Fabricated Armoured-plated Vehicles loaded with explosives and motorcycles.

The troops swiftly engaged the terrorist in a fierce firefight, killing over 50 of them, while other members of the group took to their heels.

Confirming the development, the Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed when the so-called suicide bombers could not withstand the overwhelming firepower from the highly motivated troops, they abandon their vehicles primed with explosives.

Yerima, in the statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, added that several weapons and ammunition were recovered from the depleted terrorists.

The statement was titled ‘ISWAP terrorists decimated in Damboa, abandoned suicide mission.’ It reads, “ISWAP terrorist group launched a futile attack on Damboa LGA of Borno State.

“The gallant troops successfully defeated the attack, destroyed the locally fabricated armoured-plated vehicles and neutralized over 50 ISWAP terrorists forcing the survivors to run in disarray under heavy gunfire from the resilient troops and Nigerian Air Force attack platforms.

“The so-called suicide bombers had to abandon their vehicles primed with explosives as they could not withstand the overwhelming firepower from the highly motivated troops. Several weapons and ammunition were recovered from the depleted terrorists. “The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, congratulated the troops including the Air Component for this great achievement. “The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to ending terrorism and other violent crimes in the North East and the rest of the country. He further enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation Tura Takaibango until this noble goal is attained.”

