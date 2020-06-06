Nigerian troops kill 70 bandits, arrests two others in Katsina

By Monsuru Olowoopejo
In a bid to ensure the safety of lives and property in Katsina State, Nigerian Troops under Operation Accord in conjunction with troops of 312 Artillery Regiment and Local Vigilantes has killed atleast 70 bandits and arrested others in Kachia Forest.
Among the bandits neutralized by the troops includes two found with logistics supply for the bandits and the items recovered from after thorough interrogation were recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks, and groceries to aid their activities.
Confirming the development, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, hinted that the success recorded was due to timely and credible information received on the bandits’ movement within the area.
He said: “Troops pursued the bandits through Gidan Maikeri village in Chikun LGA into the forest. Their location was identified and consequently engaged by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships. After the air interdiction, 70 bandits were confirmed killed by human intelligence while others escaped with injuries”.
“As a matter of security concern, people in this general area should report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.
“Relatedly, troops of Operation YAKI in blocking positions for Operation ACCORD at the outskirts of Kankomi village apprehended 2 bandits’ logistics suppliers. Items recovered include recharge cards, cigarettes, soft drinks, and groceries”, he added.
